'We would have been trapped': Bramley woman terror after faulty electric heater sets living room on fire
A Bramley woman has spoken of her terror after a faulty electric heater set her living room on fire.
Firefighters responded yesterday after reports of a fire at a flat in Bramley.
The fire started in a first floor flat within a two storey building on Fieldway Avenue in Bramley.
Stanningley and Bradford Fire Station's responded to the call at roughly 6pm yesterday evening.
Speaking to the YEP, the homeowner spoke of her terror and explained how the fire started.
"It was a faulty electric heater, that came with the flat, set itself on fire which has then engulfed the carpet and curtains." she said.
"If this had have happened through the night we would have been trapped in our bedroom with no way out."
The fire has left the homeowner devastated with many personal belongings destroyed.
Two crews from Bradford and a crew from Stanningley attended.
Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
