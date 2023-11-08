Micah Richards and Clint Dempsey re-created their famous fallout and the former Man City man gave a shoutout to his youth in the suburbs of Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds suburb Chapeltown received a hilarious shoutout from former Manchester City and Aston Villa star Micah Richards on Tuesday night as he worked for CBS Sports.

The full-back turned pundit was in the studio alongside former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur striker Clint Dempsey, who stood in for Thierry Henry as the channel covered the midweek Champions League action. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was also present alongside his fellow former Premier League stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It, of course, wasn't the first time that Dempsey and Richards had met with the pair famously coming together on the pitch during a 2007 match between Manchester City and Fulham at Craven Cottage. Tensions boiled over in a feisty 3-3 draw that September and after the defender won a leaping header, the two exchanged pushes and came head-to-head in anger.

Now 16 years on, the two were able to laugh at the fight when in the CBS studio, egged on by Carragher to recreate the coming together live on air. The two butted heads and Richards taunted: "You don't want this! You know what time it is!"

The ex-Reds man chimed in and asked the American: "You [Richards] won the header, what's your [Dempsey] problem?"

"I beat him for the header," Dempsey replied. Carragher snapped back: "No, you never!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richards went on to explain that the striker had something along the lines of 'you don't know where I'm from, dawg'. Asked to clarify where he did indeed hail from, Dempsey replied: "I'm from the oldest town in Texas, I'm from Nacogdoches!"

Carragher threw the question back at the ex-Man City man who burst into laughter and replied: "I said I'm from Chapeltown [Leeds]!"

Richards never made an appearance for Leeds United but was briefly a member of the youth academy at Elland Road. Speaking with former Man City colleague Joe Hart on YouTube series Gloved in 2019, the defender opened up on his childhood in Yorkshire.

Clint Dempsey and Micah Richards weren't the best of pals on the pitch (Image: Getty Images)

He said: “I’ve still got the Yorkshire accent, but I moved over to Manchester when I was 15, and I’m 31 now, only just moved back Yorkshire way. So it’s half and half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went from Chapeltown, I played for a local team called Farsley Celtic, spent a couple of years there, then I linked up with Sao Paolo (Brazilian soccer schools)