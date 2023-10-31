Former Leeds United Under-21s striker Max Dean has hit a purple patch of goalscoring form lately at new club MK Dons which the YEP understands has alerted a number of scouts.

Dean swapped Thorp Arch for stadium:mk back in January in order to join up with former U23s head coach Mark Jackson who had been installed as first-team boss a month earlier.

Jackson was unable to prevent the Dons dropping into League Two and was relieved of his duties in Bedfordshire but Dean has remained. Now, under the management of new boss Mike Williamson, the 19-year-old has hit a rich seam of goalscoring form, netting six times in total this season, including four in his last four outings.

Dean has also begun to be selected from the start, netting a brace against Barrow in only his second league start of the campaign. Subsequently, the ex-Thorp Arch academy graduate was named in the starting XI for each of the Dons’ next three league encounters, scoring against Bradford City in a 4-1 win and finding the net again versus Swindon Town as the side recorded a 3-2 victory on home turf.

The YEP understands Dean’s recent hot streak has alerted scouts based in the British Isles of his ability as a pressing forward who also has a knack for hitting the target. Dean hit 16 goals in 38 appearances for Leeds’ Under-21s before leaving to join MK Dons, as well as a handful of goals at Under-18 level, as well.

Central to the teenager’s game is a tireless work-rate, in addition to an intimidating but professional attitude. It is understood Leeds inserted a sell-on clause in the deal which brought Dean to Milton Keynes. Previous examples of youth team players being allowed to leave Leeds for cut-price fees as their contracts came close to expiry, also included such clauses.