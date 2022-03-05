The American takes charge of his first game as United manager at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In his first line-up, he swapped out Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente for Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Marsch is a newcomer to the Premier League and English football, it's not clear from the players named how they'll shape up on the pitch, but the Whites boss didn't give a firm answer when asked ahead of kick-off.

"You could call it a 4-2-2-2 you could call it a little bit of a 4-2-3-1 - we'll look like different things at different moments," Marsch said.

"For me, the formations aren't nearly as important as the principles and the behaviours on the pitch."

After suggesting there were further injury doubts in his mid-week press conference, Marsch explained the reasons behind his team changes on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch.

"Diego's not available and Adam didn't train every day this week so we didn't feel he was fully 100% and we wanted to try and put as strong and healthy a team on the pitch as we possibly could," Marsch said.

"This group, we went through things tactically a lot this week on the pitch with each other, understood the relationships that we're trying to create.

"I feel good about the group and I'm excited to see them play."

The Whites have conceded 3 goals in the first 15-minute periods of their last four Premier League games.

Rodrigo.

Marsch hopes to put an end to this pattern on Saturday afternoon.

"It's important that we have a good start," Marsch said.

"We've played from behind too much in the last weeks but in the end, again, it's about the players trying to put to practice everything we've talked about this week.

"We've thrown a lot at them, hopefully not too much.

Mateusz Klich.

"The most important thing is that they go out on the field and play with confidence."