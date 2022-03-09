Jesse Marsch makes Leeds United vow, Premier League club join race for Whites transfer target

Jesse Marsch makes Leeds United vow

Jesse Marsch claims he is committed to being Leeds United manager, no matter what division the Whites compete in.

With 12 league games left to play, the American was brought in and tasked with securing United's Premier League status in the face of the threat of relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are two points clear of the drop zone and Everton and Burnley, in 17th and 18th place respectively, have games in hand.

But Marsch is invested in the project, regardless of whether he can make a success of avoiding the drop.

"My focus entirely is not on the Championship, it’s on finding ways that we will be in the Premier League," said Marsch.

Leeds United head coach congratulates Jack Harrison following the Whites' 1-0 defeat to Leicester City. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

"In the end, I'm committed to being here no matter what the situation is because I believe in it so much."

Tony Dorigo sets target for Whites

Leeds must take at least four points from their next two games, according to former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo.

Aston Villa go in hunt of their third Premier League win in a row on Thursday at Elland Road. Pic: Eddie Keogh.

Elland Road will play host to Aston Villa on Thursday night before receiving Norwich City on Sunday.

Leeds have taken one point from their last seven games and are teetering dangerously close to the drop zone.

On Saturday, Marsch's side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in their first game under the new head coach.

The side showed progress, but getting points on the void is now a must, according to Dorigo.

Nottingham Forest right back Djed Spence. Pic: Lewis Storey.

"If you do get a reversal against Aston Villa your world doesn’t fall apart because there’s still plenty of games to go," Dorigo said.

"The performance against Leicester City and the confidence it will bring is really important but there does come a point when all of that has to turn into results and points.”

Premier League club join race for Whites target

Tottenham Hotspur are firmly in the race for Leeds United transfer target Djed Spence, according to Football League World.

The Nottingham Forest right-back was highly sought-after in January after dazzling in the Championship this season.

Aged 21, Spence has played almost every minute for Steve Cooper's side, making four goal contributions in the process.