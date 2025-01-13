Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farsley Celtic’s manager has quit and three players have left in a chaotic weekend for the Leeds professional football club.

The west Leeds club’s chairman Paul Barthorpe confirmed in a statement on its website on Saturday that manager Pav Singh has resigned.

But the statement said he would remain as a club ambassador and continue to have an “input in the operations and future of the club”.

Work to install a 4G pitch at Farsley Celtic's home ground has faced delays and the club is having to play its home games in Buxton, Derbyshire. | National World

It came a day after the announcement that the Celts captain and record appearance holder Chris Atkinson was leaving the club. Atkinson had been side-lined with injury this season and was supporting Singh in a managerial role.

Two other key players, DJ Campton-Sturridge and Ben Atkinson, have also been released from their contracts in recent days.

It comes amid a turbulent year at Farsley, as the club has been forced to play its home games at Buxton in Derbyshire

The grass pitch at Farsley’s home ground, The Citadel, was dug up at the end of last season to make way for an artificial surface.

It led to Farsley Celtic Supporters’ Club voting to boycott games in November.