WATCH - Leeds United and Leicester City unite in a show of solidarity with Ukraine

A minute's applause was held ahead of kick-off at the King Power Stadium in a moment of reflection and solidarity for Ukraine.

This week the Premier League said they reject Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for peace.

At the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, money was being collected in buckets and by text appeal for the Red Cross, who are helping to provide food, fuel and psychological support to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis.

Luke Ayling, who is acting Leeds United captain as Liam Cooper recovers from a hamstring injury, wore a special yellow and blue armband in a show of solidarity.

Before referee David Coote kicked off proceedings at the King Power Stadium, the two teams came together to hold up a banner that read 'football stands together'.

Several Ukraine flags were being held up by the Whites travelling fans in the North East corner.

Leeds United fans wave a Ukraine flag in the away end. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

