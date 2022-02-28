Your reactions as Leeds United appoint ex-RB Leipzig man Jesse Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa replacement

The 48-year-old American arrives a little over 24 hours after Bielsa's sacking, with Leeds sitting 16th in the Premier League with 12 games remaining.

Reaction was mixed on social media.

However, many supporters rallied to get behind the new boss after his words on Monday night.We asked YEP readers for their reaction to the announcement.

Here is what you had to say:

@durno1107: "Whatever fans think at the moment we now need to unite as one and get behind Jesse and the players.

"Marcelo will always be in our hearts and never forgotten."

@cjcmacleod1980: "I like everyone has been so sad about Marcelo leaving.

"He made us all believe again after so many years in the wilderness and will always have a special place in the club's history.

"While we can hurt, now is the time to all pull together and do our bit to help the team stay up."

@Nickybaldwin83: "He’s respectful to the past and Bielsa which is good to hear and a good move, but also upbeat and confident about the future and task ahead.

"Marching on together."