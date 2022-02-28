Marsch has signed a deal until 2025 to replace Bielsa at Elland Road, with 12 games remaining in the Premier League season. He brings with him assistant Cameron Toshack, with more of his staff to be unveiled when work permits are finalised.

He says the team he is inheriting has traits that will make his style a good fit for the club, but he'll take things one step at a time as he makes his mark.

“It’s something I’m really excited about, I know what a big club Leeds is, I know ex-players who have played here and I’ve watched this club from afar for many years and I’m really honoured and excited to be here,” said Marsch.

“One of the things I love about this team right now is their commitment no matter how difficult the games have been, to play until the end, fight for each other, to never stop and to give everything to each other at every moment.

“This mentality and mindset to play for the fans, fight for the fans and to fight for each other is what I love, as a manager that is what I identify, a team that has heart, passion and plays for each other with everything they have.

“My style of play, my aggressiveness and the desire I have for teams to be intensive and to run and make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done here for three-and-a-half years.

“I have to identify how to do the important things and simple things right away, before building the complexity moving forwards.

NEW BOSS - Jesse Marsch is the new Leeds United manager, replacing Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road

“We have all the tools here, I’m here to help this group understand how we can get better and handling the moment right now, we have to stay calm and control what we can control, we are still in a good situation where we control all of our destiny.

“The focus on every day and every moment and removing stress will be really important for us to have success over the coming months.”

Marsch has the daunting task of replacing a man who achieved legendary status at Elland Road, thanks to his playing style, principles and a promotion to the Premier League.

Marsch has paid tribute to what Bielsa did in Leeds during his three-and-a-half-year stint.

“My respect and admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is massive," he said.

“When I was assistant coach with the US national team in my first full-time coaching job, our first game was against Chile and Marcelo Bielsa. I followed his career and watched what he has done from afar and certainly he is a hero here.

“How he has helped transform Leeds United into a Premier League team is pretty amazing.