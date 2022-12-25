Will the real-life Whites be as active as their virtual selves in the January transfer market?

Who doesn’t love a game of Football Manager at Christmas time? And why shouldn’t we put it to good use to assess what could lie ahead for Leeds United in the January transfer window.

To set the scene, the virtual Whites have endured a horrendous opening half to the Premier League season and currently sit second from bottom in the Premier League table after losing six of their last seven games. However, 2023 brought promise and a 1-0 win over West Ham United got the new year off to a positive start and that laid the platform for a productive month on and off the pitch.

As Jesse Marsch watched his side go on to progress in the FA Cup and claim league wins against Aston Villa and Brentford, the Whites boss enhanced his chances of mounting a successful battle against relegation by adding three new faces to his squad. The YEP takes a look at which transfer business Football Manager has predicted will happen at Elland Road next month.

1. GK: Illan Meslier The young Frenchman is a key figure at Elland Road and that is replicated in the virtual world with a string of impressive displays that have attracted attention from clubs in Serie A and La Liga.

2. RB: Rasmus Kristensen Solid, reliable and consistent, the full-back has one of the highest ratings in the Whites squad during the first half of this simulated season.

3. LB: Borna Sosa A first January signing! Jesse Marsch landed the Croatia left-back in a £6m deal from Bundesliga club VFB Stuttgart midway through the January window.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk has started each and every one of Leeds' competitive games during the first part of the virtual season and continued that record during January.