Leeds United are set for an eventful summer in the transfer window, after securing their Premier League status in dramatic style.

After escaping relegation on the final day of last season, Leed United’s main aim over the summer will be to build a side capable of climbing back up the Premier League table next term.

For Jesse Marsch, this will be a first chance to properly stamp his own image on the side at Elland Road, and the Whites have wasted little time in getting the ball rolling on their summer transfer activity, wrapping up an impressive deal for USA international Brenden Aaronson.

But with so many rumours doing the rounds at the moment, it can be hard to keep track of who the Whites have actually been linked with.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds could line up next season, if some of the latest and most prominent pieces of transfer speculation came to fruition.

This is how an intriguing looking Whites side could line up next season, if the transfer talk can be believed:

1. GK: Illan Meslier The Frenchman looks set to remain as Marsch's number one between the sticks at Elland Road.

2. RB: Sergino Dest A rumour that refuses to go away, the Barcelona right-back is frequently linked with a move to Leeds.

3. CB: Josko Gvardiol Highly regarded across Europe, landing the defender would be a huge coup for the Whites, but his previous experience of working alongside Marsch has led to widespread speculation about a potential swoop.

4. CB: Diego Llorente Llorente made 23 Premier League appearances this season, and looks to be a big part of Marsch's plans at Elland Road.