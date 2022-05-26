Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch makes frank admission as Brenden Aaronson deal nears completion

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch makes frank admission

After securing the Whites' Premier League status with victory at Brentford, Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch revealed that he was doubtful about taking on the job at Elland Road.

The American was a likely candidate to succeed Marcelo Bielsa at the close of the 2021/2022 season, but the sacking of the former United manager forced the move to progress quickly.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, Marsch was offered the chance to take charge of a team in crisis with the huge mandate of steering them clear of relegation - and he wasn't completely sure whether or not to accept.

"I knew there was an opportunity when Victor [Orta, director of football] asked me to come at a time that I, frankly, didn't want to come," Marsch said.

"From the beginning, when Victor asked me to come - at first I was like ‘no’. Then I thought about it for 24 hours and it was an opportunity."

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Eddie Gray hails Elland Road effort

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray claims that he has never seen a more supportive Elland Road crowd in his nearly sixty-year association with the club.

Whites fans have turned out in numbers to get behind their side this season, despite the fact that only four wins have been achieved at home - a club record low.

Elland Road has been on top form this season, despite Leeds United's struggles at the bottom of the table. Pic: Stu Forster.

Gray, who made 579 appearances as a winger for Leeds, has praised the United fanbase for their efforts.

"When I've been going to Elland Road this year - you know, I played in good times - but I think the atmosphere at Elland Road just now is the best I've ever known it," Gray said.

"Every game I go to, the atmosphere is tremendous, they make it difficult for the opposition with the noise, the support for the side. Everybody seems to get right behind the club."

RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson in action for the US Men's National Team. Pic: Emilee Chinn.

Brenden Aaronson deal nears completion

Leeds United are expected to complete a deal for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson this week.

The Whites' efforts to sign the American in January were fruitless as the Austrian side were reluctant to part with a key player ahead of a challenging Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.