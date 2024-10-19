Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thriving youngster has made an immediate new team impact following his Leeds United switch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thriving young Leeds United forward Luca Thomas has made an immediate new club impact upon his short term loan switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward was named on the bench for Saturday’s league clash at home to Ebbsfleet United in which he was brought on in the 74th minute, at which point his side were already 3-0 up.

But there was still enough time for Thomas to continue his brilliant recent run, the Whites loanee netting in the 96th minute to cap a dream debut and put the icing on the cake of a fantastic 4-0 win for the Minstermen.

Fellow Leeds youngster Cian Coleman also made his debut for Buxton having sealed a similar short term loan exit. The young midfielder started Saturday’s National League North clash at Kings Lynn and played the full duration of a 2-0 defeat.