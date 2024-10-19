Youngster makes immediate new team impact following Leeds United switch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thriving young Leeds United forward Luca Thomas has made an immediate new club impact upon his short term loan switch.
Thomas, 20, began the new Premier League 2 season with a superb goals spree for United’s under-21s and then sealed a short term loan move to National League side York City this week.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
The forward was named on the bench for Saturday’s league clash at home to Ebbsfleet United in which he was brought on in the 74th minute, at which point his side were already 3-0 up.
But there was still enough time for Thomas to continue his brilliant recent run, the Whites loanee netting in the 96th minute to cap a dream debut and put the icing on the cake of a fantastic 4-0 win for the Minstermen.
Fellow Leeds youngster Cian Coleman also made his debut for Buxton having sealed a similar short term loan exit. The young midfielder started Saturday’s National League North clash at Kings Lynn and played the full duration of a 2-0 defeat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.