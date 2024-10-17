Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United Under-21s attacker Luca Thomas has joined National League side York City on a short-term loan deal.

The 20-year-old forward has scored nine goals in seven appearances for the U21s this season and has attracted the interest of the local, fifth-tier club who are seeking a return to the Football League for the first time since 2016.

Thomas is expected to feature at the LNER Community Stadium, a ground he is already more than familiar with having played there with Leeds' U21s, due to injuries to boss Adam Hinshelwood's alternate attacking options.

The Leeds youngster joins the Minstermen on a short-term loan deal which should ensure the club can send Thomas on loan to a Football League club in January if his progress at York indicates he'd be better tested at a higher level.

A statement by Leeds United on Thursday afternoon read: "The Minstermen’s LNER Community Stadium has already proven to be a happy hunting ground for the 20-year-old so far this term, where he has scored on both appearances for the U21s.

"The club would like to wish Luca well during his time with York and we look forward to seeing his further development whilst away from the club."

Thomas has made an impression at Thorp Arch throughout 2024 and was temporarily promoted to the senior squad over the summer, joining up with Daniel Farke's first-team squad in pre-season, before returning to the U21 setup once the season had commenced.

York currently sit third in the National League and could involve Thomas this weekend in their fixture with Ebbsfleet United.