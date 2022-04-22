Young Leeds United players set to sample Elland Road roar

Leeds United Under 23s boss Andrew Taylor says his players must 'embrace' the pressure of a large crowd watching their PL2 Division 1 match against Manchester City this evening.

The young Whites take on the league leaders in hunt of vital points in the fight to avoid relegation to the PL2 Division 2.

Taylor's side are fighting off the chase of 12th-placed Chelsea, who will go down if they can't close the four-point gap with their final three games of the season.

The Whites' City clash is set to be witnessed by a crowd of more than 18,000 fans, a record-breaking attendance for a PL2 game.

Taylor says it's an opportunity for his players to catch a glimpse of their future at the club.

Leeds United Under 23s winger Amari Miller. Pic: Sebastian Frej.

“They understand the size of the game, especially when you start talking about crowds and everything else," he said.

“They’ll understand the magnitude of the game and the occasion and I think it’s important that the players embrace it.

"You’ve got to embrace the pressure - pressure’s a privilege - you’ve got to embrace it because they all want a career in Leeds’ first team and that’s there every week.

"Every Saturday you’re gonna have that, 10 times."

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: Stu Forster.

Jesse Marsch is loving life in Leeds

Whites head coach Jesse Marsch says he is loving life in Leeds.

The American took charge of United in February following the sacking of former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon. Pic: Alex Davidson.

Having taken 10 points from his first six games, Marsch has improved the Whites' results and shrunk the threat of relegation.

The 48-year-old is delighted with the warm reception the Elland Road faithful have given him.

"I appreciate it. I appreciate our fans so much," said Marsch.

"I love being here in Leeds, I love the area, the city, the people, my family and I are really enjoying our time here."

Whites target international defender

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly listening to offers for Leeds United-linked centre-back Joe Rodon.

Since making his sole Premier League appearance of the season in September, the defender has sat on the bench for Antonio Conte's side.