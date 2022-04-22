Marsch is now seven and a half weeks into life as United’s new head coach having been brought in as a replacement for promotion-winning hero Marcelo Bielsa on February 28.

Bielsa was sacked after a run of four-straight defeats including heavy reverses to Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham left Leeds just two points above the drop zone but having played two more games than fourth-bottom Everton and third-bottom Burnley.

Marsch’s tenure then began with a 1-0 loss at Leicester City in which Bielsa’s name was chanted by the away end just two minutes in though a song for Marsch also got its first airing during an encouraging display in defeat.

Marsch’s name was again echoed from the away end in the 3-0 win at Watford before Leeds signed off for a 16-day break and United’s head coach has issued a message of gratitude for the support but also highlighted what matters most.

“I appreciate it. I appreciate our fans so much,” said Marsch of the fans singing his name six games into his tenure.

“I love being here in Leeds, I love the area, the city, the people, my family and I are really enjoying our time here.

“The moments like that, so much of my emphasis is about the team and us as a group and what we’re about and how we’re going to achieve things together and anytime that it draws attention to me.

“I don’t necessarily like it but I do want to show appreciation to the fans for reaching out to me.

“But what’s most important is that they, which they do amazingly, is that they understand we’re a group, a team, a club that wants to represent the city and play football that they can be proud of, and do that as a group.

“That’s what matters the most to me.”

