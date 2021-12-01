Thirty-two teenagers and their families have made a home in West Yorkshire after violence and intimidation by the ultraconservative faction, whose gradual claim of control culminated in the fall of Kabul in August, forced hundreds of female athletes to flee Afghanistan.

After the team escaped to Pakistan, where they faced a return to the Taliban regime after the lapse of their 30-day visas, the Football for Peace charity campaigned to find a permanent, safe home for the players.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani answered the call, offering each member of the squad a place on the Whites’ youth development teams in order to “give the girls a prosperous and peaceful future”, and on November 18 the group of 130 Afghans arrived in the UK on a chartered flight funded in part by American influencer Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday evening, Elland Road was alive with emotion as Raphinha’s dramatic injury-time penalty gave the Whites a vital win to go five points clear of the drop-zone, but the occasion was especially joyous for the party of Afghans who watched from the West Stand after spending the day training at Thorp Arch.

Former captain of Afghanistan's national women's team Khalida Popal, who spearheaded the efforts to evacuate the players, gave a moving account of the experience in a social media update on Wednesday morning.

“My girls were able to train at the Leeds United academy,” Popal tweeted. “I have never seen a group after arriving to a football pitch cry of happiness, like meeting an old friend.

The Afghanistan women's youth development team, who train girls from underprivileged backgrounds. Pic: Hillgrove PR.

“Last night was marked as one of our happiest days. The training & the game was just fantastic.

“Thanks to Andrea Radrizzani and team.”

The Whites’ chairman replied to Popal’s tweet, sharing what the moment meant to him.

“It was great to have you and enjoy all together the unique atmosphere and emotions ONLY Elland Road and LUFC can provide,” Radrizzani tweeted. “MOT. a very special night with you and the group!”

Khalida Popal, former Afghanistan captain who led the efforts to evacuate the players from the Taliban regime. Pic: Tariq Mikkel Khan.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper celebrates victory over Crystal Palace at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.