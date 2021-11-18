Radrizzani offered United's support to the girls who were trying to escape the Taliban back in September.

The group faced the prospect of having to return following the end of their visas, The Football For Peace charity battling to get the 130-strong group to the UK so they do not have to return to Afghanistan.

The charity wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for visas and to say that every squad member had been offered a place on Leeds’ youth development teams.

FIRST CHAPTER WRITTEN: For Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, above, in getting the Afghanistan women's football team to the UK. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Afghan girls have now flown to the UK after American superstar Kardashian West paid for a charter flight and Radrizzani has now outlined the next step of his dream for the women footballers.

Taking to social media, Radrizzani wrote: "First chapter written today! When I received a call asking help to rescue the youth w team from Afghanistan, I didn’t know even from where to start. Today they flew to UK. Proud to be part of the team to make this real. Let’s dream one day they will play in Leeds United FC."

The arrival of the girls was confirmed by Khalida Popal, the director of the Afghanistan women’s national team.

Popal Tweeted: "Great mission accomplished team landed safely in United Kingdom. Now, time to get as much support as possible to help them in their resettlement process. 130 people made it safe. Thanks to everyone."

Popal earlier retweeted an article thanking Radrizzani and Kardashian West for their efforts after also tweeting herself to thank Kardashian West for funding the charter.

In a separate statement released on Thursday afternoon, Radrizzani, through his Play for Change Charitable Trust, said: "We are delighted the Afghan Women and Girls Development Football Team and their families led by their brave, former captain Khalida Popal have landed safely in the UK, following extensive efforts by a number of partners.

"We are honoured to have played our part and are grateful that the UK government has enabled their resettlement in the UK.

“This demonstrates the power of football, and sport in general, as a force for good and shows how the football community is able to collaborate and mobilise to save lives.

"Through Play for Change Charitable Trust and Leeds United we stand ready to support the girls and their families in building an inclusive and prosperous future.

"We can’t wait to see them playing football again.”

Popal said in a statement: "Today is a day of great joy following the arrival of the Afghan Women & Girls Development Football Team and their families in the UK.

"The foundations of Afghan female football was built on activism, to use the power of our voices and the power of our sporting platform for women’s empowerment and justice beyond sport.

"The Afghan female footballers are well-known figures in the country.

"Their lives were in great danger, not only because of the new regime, but also because of others in the community who opposed their activism.

"As the founding member and former captain of Afghanistan’s first women's national football team, I felt responsible when the youth development team reached out for help and protection.

"This team have been through a lot and have made many sacrifices on their journey to freedom.

"Since August, they have been displaced from their homes and have been desperately looking forward to the freedoms and basic human rights that we often take for granted.

"I am thankful and grateful to the government of the UK and my partners, including Leeds United, Play for Change Charitable Trust and Tzedek, among others, who heard the voices of the Afghan women and helped my girls and their families on their journey to freedom.”

