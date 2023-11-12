Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United are facing three fresh injury worries ahead of their home clash with Leeds United later this month. The Whites make the trip to their South Yorkshire rivals on Friday, November 24 in their first outing after the international break.

Daniel Farke's side made it six wins from their last seven Championship games with a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon to enter the international break on a high. It was a different story for Rotherham, however, with the Millers suffering a 5-0 loss at Watford just a few days on from drawing 2-2 with second-placed Ipswich Town.

And matters were made worse for Rotherham and boss Matt Taylor after the game, as Sam Clucas, Cafu and Daniel Ayala all picked up hamstring injuries. Clucas was replaced by Cafu after 33 minutes while Ayala came on for captain Sean Morrison after 52 minutes.

"It's a hamstring [problem] for Sam Clucas, Cafu has a hamstring problem and so does Daniel Ayala. You couldn't write it," Taylor told the Rotherham United website shortly after full time against Watford.

"But I will manage it, it is my responsibility. But to do very little since Tuesday and to pick up three hamstring injures, it just shows what this level does to us. After every big performance we just get hurt in the following game. We get hurt in terms of the scoreline but we get more hurt in the bodies we have lost."

The travelling Rotherham supporters made their feelings clear as they booed at the full-time whistle, with Taylor under pressure ahead of the visit of Leeds. Addressing his side's away form, Taylor said: “We’ve not been good enough away from home. Last season we ground out enough points for survival. I didn’t see enough of that grind and stubbornness today.

