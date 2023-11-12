"It is very simple" - Joel Piroe makes Leeds United attack call with regret and bottom line

Joel Piroe has faced up to a Leeds United regret with a Whites shooting call but ultimately what matters most heading into the international break.

Dutch forward Piroe's sixth Championship goal of the season put Leeds 2-0 up after just 28 minutes of Saturday's home clash against Plymouth Argyle in which the Whites had plenty of other chances to add to their tally.

Having gone four games without a goal, Piroe admitted he was glad to get back on the scoresheet for a strike which ultimately proved crucial in a 2-1 success for Daniel Farke's third-placed side.

Piroe, though, conceded that his side should have "finished" Plymouth long before Ben Waine pulled a goal back for the Pilgrims in the 85th minute but that another three-point haul was ultimately the bottom line.

DOMINANCE: As Whites forward Joel Piroe, right, and his teammates celebrate the Dutchman's strike to put Leeds United 2-0 up in Saturday's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Calling for more belief in his team's shooting, Piroe reasoned: "I think in a game you always have one chance at least and they scored out of it. They stayed in the game by us not finishing them really because we should have just scored, it is very simple.

"Of course, no-one misses a chance on purpose so we can't blame each other for it. It's good that we get in the right spaces and the right places. Of course, maybe a little bit more belief when we shoot but at the end of the day we got the three points and that's all that matters.

"We still created enough chances and we should have just converted them and then it would have been an easy afternoon but we let ourselves down a little bit with that. But I think we showed our mentality and just kept going."

Leeds went ahead with just 21 minutes on the clock through Dan James before Piroe's neat finish doubled the Whites' advantage. Plymouth survived a host of other Leeds chances as the newly-promoted Pilgrims entered the half-time break just 2-0 down.

"I think we all enjoyed it out there," said Piroe, pressed on his team's first-half display. "We were very dominant, in their half, pressing really well, creating chance after chance and it's just our fault that we didn't put the game to bed."