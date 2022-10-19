York City v Leeds United LIVE: table-topping Whites seek to extend Division One North lead

It was the Minsterbelles who came out on top when the two teams met in the FA Women’s National League Cup last month – but with the Whites seeking an escape from the fourth tier, Wednesday evening’s game will have far greater significance.

Only one Division One North side will earn promotion to the Northern Premier come the end of the season, but it’s so far, so good for United. Since Rick Passmoor returned to manage Leeds this summer, his side have won five of their seven league games and are currently one point clear of second-placed Durham Cestria.

York City, meanwhile, have made a fine start to the club’s first ever season in the fourth tier. The newly-promoted side are sixth and victory over the Whites would put them within just three points of the league leaders.

With attendance expected to approach two thousand fans, this Yorkshire derby is set to be a tasty affair – and you can follow the action right here on our live blog….