York City v Leeds United LIVE: table-topping Whites seek to extend Division One North lead
Leeds United could extend their lead at the top of the Division One North table to four points with a win against York City.
It was the Minsterbelles who came out on top when the two teams met in the FA Women’s National League Cup last month – but with the Whites seeking an escape from the fourth tier, Wednesday evening’s game will have far greater significance.
Only one Division One North side will earn promotion to the Northern Premier come the end of the season, but it’s so far, so good for United. Since Rick Passmoor returned to manage Leeds this summer, his side have won five of their seven league games and are currently one point clear of second-placed Durham Cestria.
York City, meanwhile, have made a fine start to the club’s first ever season in the fourth tier. The newly-promoted side are sixth and victory over the Whites would put them within just three points of the league leaders.
With attendance expected to approach two thousand fans, this Yorkshire derby is set to be a tasty affair – and you can follow the action right here on our live blog….
York City v Leeds United LIVE
Key Events
- Kick off at 7.45pm
- Live updates from the LNER Community Stadium
Here’s how York line up tonight....
The teams are out to warm up
The Whites’ starting line-up
York City Foundation manager Paula Stainton explains how tonight’s game is just one part of the club’s efforts to grow the women’s game
There’s scores for the Whites to settle after the teams’ FAWNL Cup encounter....
Division One North table
1. Leeds United, 15pts, played 7
2. Durham Cestria, 14pts, played 7
3. Barnsley, 13pts, played 6
4. Newcastle United, 13pts, played 7
5. Stockport County, 13pts. played 8
6. York City, 10pts, played 6
How will the Whites fare without Bartup?
It’s going to be fascinating to see how this season pans out for United after losing their star striker Laura Bartup to Hull City.
Beyond her prolific scoring, she has been a key figurehead for the side and very much a fan favourite at the So-Trak Stadium.
It’ll be some comfort to Rick Passmoor that six other players have already chipped in with goals this season - between them, can they fill the gap Bartup leaves?
Star striker Laura Bartup takes ‘hardest’ decision to leave Leeds United
Star Leeds United striker Laura Bartup is leaving the club after two years with the Whites.
Welcome to York
Everything’s set up for a tasty game here at the LNER Community Stadium this evening.
We’ve got Leeds, old-hands in this divison who are throwing everything at getting out of it, coming up against league newcomers City, who are trying to prove their worth at this level and doing a pretty good job of it so far.
There’s a number of former Whites players who are now on the books at York, with Alice Hughes, Milly Ash, and Molly Havard all having played a key role in City’s strong start to the campaign.
It was the underdogs who came out on top when the Yorkshire rivals last met in the league cup just three weeks ago - who will come away with the points tonight?