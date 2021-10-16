@AFin26UK: Worst performance I’ve seen from us in four seasons, and the worst under Bielsa. Nothing else to say.

@GandalfLufc: Gonna be a very long season, don't fancy our chances of staying up to be honest.

@MCSangster: We had nothing — all game. Totally outplayed. Where were the impactful coaching adjustments?

@WalMot: The scary thing is that we never really looked bothered about trying to get back in the game. The effort and willingness to take the game to Southampton was pathetic.

@Jimmypeak62: What an abject performance this has been. One of the worst under Bielsa.

@Stylishkidsriot: Awful, truly awful. That is easily the worst performance in a few years. The players out there were not good enough at all. El loco breaking formation with the initial sub is baffling. Deserved nothing and equally embarrassed ourselves…

Dan James misses a chance for Leeds United. Pic: Alex Davidson.

@SimonNahk: We strengthened but not enough for the Premier League. This season is when we have to be flexible, as most teams now know our style and set up against it. Something is not working and we'll go down if it's not fixed.

@OliWhiteMOT93: No doubt these players are trying their best, but the quality isn’t there without Phillips & Rapha. Too many in this squad are living off our promotion year, or the hope that they’ll eventually improve. Has Bielsa taken them as far as he can? It’s going to be a long season…

@Rico74Leeds: We have been in worse positions than this. The time to judge is when everyone is back. Our first team is good enough - doesn’t look like we have too much back up. Terrible performance but keep fighting Leeds.

