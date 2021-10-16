Southampton 1 Leeds United 0 - shot-shy Whites leapfrogged by Saints after flat display at St Mary's

Leeds were missing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in addition to Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and also Junior Firpo for the contest against the previously winless Saints.

Southampton dominated the first half in which it took Leeds until the 45th minute to produce their first shot as Tyler Roberts turned and sent an effort narrowly over the bar.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa opted against making any changes during the interval and Leeds finally went close seven minutes after the restart as Jack Harrison cut in from the left and saw his shot deflected behind for a corner.

DAY TO FORGET: For Leeds United as Dan James, pictured, rues missing one of very few chances for the Whites in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St Mary's. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

But one minute later the Saints were in front after finishing a rapid counter attack, Nathan Redmond sending in a cross from the left that Armando Broja slammed home from the middle of the box.

Bielsa then opted to make a change and took off record signing Rodrigo but it was a midfielder in Adam Forshaw who was brought on as Roberts was pushed upfront.

Leeds then had a chance to draw level when Dan James picked the pockets of the Saints defence but sent his shot wide as Alex McCarthy came off his line.

But Southampton continued to dominate and squandered more good openings before Bielsa finally brought on young forward Joe Gelhardt for Mateusz Klich with 16 minutes left.

Crysencio Summerville then replaced Roberts with eight minutes left on the clock but Leeds failed to fashion another opening as part of a contest in which they managed just three shots at goal, none of which were on target.

The defeat left Leeds fourth-bottom, three points above third-bottom Newcastle United who are at home to Tottenham on Sunday in what is now a game in hand.

Southampton climbed to 15th, two places and one point above the Whites.

Southampton: McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Romeu; Djenepo (Armstrong 59), Elyounoussi (Tella 90), Redmond; Broja (Walcott 81). Subs: Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Long, Armstrong, Valery.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich (Gelhardt 76), James, Harrison, Roberts, Rodrigo (Forshaw 65). Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, McKinstry, Summerville, Greenwood.

Referee: David Coote.

Attendance: 30, 506.

