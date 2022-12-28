Leeds United are back in Premier League action this evening when they face Manchester City at Elland Road. The Whites have had to be patient to return to competitive action, with the World Cup break interrupting the season, and especially being one of the last two Premier League teams to play following the break.

But they do return on Wednesday night, and they face a big test against a City side going for the Premier League title again this season. And Leeds have an agenda of their own to take care of, currently just two points above the relegation zone and needing to put more space between themselves and the drop. Though, their defensive issues will face a big challenge against a free-scoring City, and it’s no surprise that many pundits are now fancying the Whites’ chances.

Chris Sutton told the BBC: “There will be a great atmosphere at Elland Road – I always loved going there as a player, and it is the same now I go to work on games there for 5 Live – but that won’t help Leeds much here.”

Sutton predicted a 4-0 Man City win, while elsewhere, Patrice Evra predicted a 3-0 away win for the reigning champions.

Sky Sports’ prediction pundit Jones Knows holds a little more belief in Leeds, but he still predicted a 3-1 win for Pep Guardiola’s men, writing: “We haven’t got much evidence to work with but Leeds’ games against the top-six at Elland Road should be fun under Jesse Marsch. His team are playing with a clear identity now albeit one that has a backdrop of chaos.

“It’s a brave style of football that has seen them score eight goals in fixtures against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham but one leaves them woefully exposed if smart and intricate teams break their press. That’s what you get with risk-reward type of football.

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 30, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“Manchester City are probably the smartest and most devastating attacking outfit in the world, so you do fear for Leeds here a tad, especially how sharp City looked against Liverpool for 60 minutes on Thursday. However, as per, the markets completely agree with my strong City view so backing them at 1/4 with Sky Bet is one to let slide.