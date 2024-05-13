Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United drew 0-0 with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals

Leeds United will be the happier of the two teams following Sunday's stalemate against Norwich City, says Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer. The pair played out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final as they failed to take control of the contest.

Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium in the East Anglian sunshine with both Leeds and Norwich appearing reluctant to take risks and commit numbers in attack on a consistent basis. As such, there were just three shots on target throughout the entire contest with Leeds mustering two, while Illan Meslier's only save was to block a tame free-kick in the first half.

The tie hangs in the balance going into the second leg on Thursday night at Elland Road then, with a place at Wembley Stadium on the line, but Lockyer, who won promotion through the play-offs with the Hatters last season, believes it's advantage Leeds.

"Leeds without a shadow of a doubt," the Wales international said when asked who would be most pleased with the scoreline at Carrow Road, while working as a pundit for Sky Sports. "Obviously Ashley Barnes was missing, Josh Sargent went off and we don't know the extent of that at the minute but it leaves them very short up front.

"Daniel James only having minutes at the end, I think that shows that Leeds were quite happy with the draw here. Now it's a one game shoot out at Elland Road which they've got to fancy themselves in."

The tie will come to life in the second leg, that is for certain, given its all or nothing nature and with Elland Road sold out, the atmosphere promises to be electric. Leeds have used that raucous support to their advantage on plenty of occasions this season and Lockyer believes that could be their biggest asset, should they take the lead early and seize the initiative, as it was the Hatters against Sunderland before their Wembley exploits last season.

You want to have your second game at home. Everyone wants that and they'll be the happier of the two teams coming away two 0-0s today, but I think it can go one of two ways for you.

"Leeds are notorious fast starters this season, I think they're the best in the league for goals in the first 15 minutes. They'll want to start fast there and if they do the crowd will be right behind them. On the flip side, if they don't or say a goal goes against them then you could find it quite hard to play in."