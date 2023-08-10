Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Willy Gnonto breaks silence with two-word response on social media amid Leeds United exit talk

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has denied rumours that he refused to play versus Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup First Round on Wednesday evening.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST

It had been claimed that Gnonto asked not to feature in midweek, as he seeks a move away from Elland Road, but the teenager has responded to the suggestion by stating reports are untrue.

Commenting on popular social media platform Instagram, Gnonto replied to a post by a Leeds United fan account with the two-word response, ‘not true....’

Gnonto has since deleted his comment on ‘talkleeds’ account’s post.

The Italy international was conspicuous by his absence from Daniel Farke’s teamsheet on Wednesday night, while the German admitted an injury was not the reason for his absence.

“Willy was not available today,” Farke said.

“No [not injured], not available.

“Listen, in general you know I’m always open and honest and give you a pretty transparent answer,” Farke added, when pressed on the matter.

“I can’t give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I’m not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available.

“There will be the time to make some comments to this but not currently, he was not available.”

Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon at 2:30pm where he is expected to answer questions on Gnonto’s future, as well as that of Tyler Adams who appears set for a medical with Chelsea.