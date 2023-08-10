The Whites’ first 3pm kick-off of the new season takes place this weekend as Leeds travel to St. Andrew’s Stadium. Matchday two of the 2023/24 campaign sees United take on John Eustace’s Blues.
Farke last held a media briefing yesterday evening after the team had beaten Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup, as news broke that Willy Gnonto had reportedly asked to be left out of the matchday squad.
This morning, reports have emerged claiming Tyler Adams is close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea and that a medical has been scheduled after his £20 million release clause was triggered.
Both issues are expected to be atop Farke’s agenda as the German hosts this afternoon’s press call. Quotes and updates here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on fitness
Farke confirms Georginio Rutter and Sam Greenwood are back in training.
Signs are quite good, he could travel with us. Major boost for our quality players up front. There is a chance for the weekend.
Farke on distance ran
“Last night, we delivered the highest distance we have covered as a team since 2019. One game in the last four years we have done more.”
Farke on exit clauses, continued
“We cannot blame the players. We offered the contracts. But it’s important to learn our lessons for the future.”
Farke on exit clauses
“In my opinion, you have to be in the driving seat. My attitude is that we don’t sign players if they want an exit clause. I just want players who are fully committed.”
Farke is here
Nothing to add to what I spoke about yesterday. Willy was today in training. Let’s see what happens at the weekend. All my players under contract are part of my plans.