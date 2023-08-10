Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon as the team prepare for the visit to Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Whites’ first 3pm kick-off of the new season takes place this weekend as Leeds travel to St. Andrew’s Stadium. Matchday two of the 2023/24 campaign sees United take on John Eustace’s Blues.

Farke last held a media briefing yesterday evening after the team had beaten Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup, as news broke that Willy Gnonto had reportedly asked to be left out of the matchday squad.

This morning, reports have emerged claiming Tyler Adams is close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea and that a medical has been scheduled after his £20 million release clause was triggered.