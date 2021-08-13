Will Kalvin Phillips start? Leeds United's predicted line-up to face arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which ended in a goalless draw.
Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and this is how we think the Whites will line up in the Saturday lunchtime showdown at Old Trafford.
Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.
Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.
1. Illan Meslier (GK)
Fresh from signing his new five-year deal, it's a no brainer that Meslier will be in goal. Picture by LUFC.
2. Luke Ayling (RB)
Ayling has switched between right back and centre-back in pre-season but he's best at right back and looks all set to line up in that position against the Red Devils. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.
3. Liam Cooper (CB)
United's captain was excellent in the final friendly against Villarreal and looks set to start at centre-back as part of a back four, assuming the Red Devils go with one upfront. Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images.
4. Robin Koch (CB)
Koch was regularly deployed as a holding midfielder in pre-season. Much now depends on whether Kalvin Phillips starts at CDM. If he does, it will be two from three out of Cooper, Koch and Pascal Struijk at centre-back which is a tough call. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.