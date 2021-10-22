Premier League clubs are not allowed to stream any matches that take place at the same time as televised top flight games.

Tonight Mark Jackson's side host Brighton and Hove Albion who, with 16 points from eight games, are fourth in the PL2 table.

With Sky Sports broadcasting Arsenal v Aston Villa from the Emirates Stadium this evening, Leeds are not allowed to stream the PL2 clash, though highlights will be made available on LUTV following the conclusion of the match.

The Whites kick off at 7pm and you can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where Joe Urquhart will be bringing you all the match updates as they happen live from the LNER York stadium.

