Why Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch gave Mark Jackson 'bad news' the first time the coaches spoke

After the staff of departing head coach Marcelo Bielsa left with the Argentine, building a coaching team was one of Marsch's first jobs on his appointment as the new United boss on February 28.

The same day, Jackson was down in London managing his Under 23s side who were facing Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League 2 clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw but the result will not live as long in Jackson's memory as the first conversation between him and Marsch.

On the call, the American offered Jackson the opportunity to join Cameron Toshack and Franz Schiemer and become part of his first team coaching staff.

Jackson said he was unflustered by what his promotion meant for the following day's work.

"He [Marsch] said 'I've got a bit of bad news for you - you're going to have to be in early in the morning because we'd like you to support us,'" Jackson recalled.

Mark Jackson recently stepped up from Under 23s coach to join Jesse Marsch's first team staff. Pic: Simon Marper.

"I said, 'listen, that's no problem.'

"I would've been in anyway, no matter what time we get back we were in anyway under Marcelo, so it was no change to me."

The former Whites defender is delighted with the way Marsch has integrated into the club.

"It was exciting for me," Jackson told the Leeds United podcast."He's a really really positive coach and manager. Really really open, he wants to include all his staff into things, he has one-to-ones with the players.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and Mark Jackson celebrate Joe Gelhardt's late winner against Norwich City. Pic: Marc Atkins.

"It's been really really beneficial for the group and easy for the transition of me going up there as well as the transition of him and his new staff coming in and blending into the club.

"I think it's happened really really well."