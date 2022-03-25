WATCH - former Leeds United favourite makes key intervention in shock World Cup qualifying victory

North Macedonia, who are 67th in the FIFA World rankings, were the clear underdogs in their World Cup Qualifying play semi-final against European Championship holders Italy.

But the minnows emerged victorious thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Aleksandar Trajkovski which prevented Italy from reaching their second consecutive World Cup finals.

Ex-Whites hero Alioski played every minute of the historic clash and, early in the first half, prevented Italy forward Domenico Berardi from putting his side ahead.

In the 18th minute, the ball dropped to the six-yard box where the attacker was waiting to shoot on the turn, but Alioski arrived in the nick of time to deflect the strike out for a corner.

Italy remained toothless in front of goal, aiming just four of a whopping 36 shots on target before Trajkovski stole a result in injury time with a superb 20-yard strike.

North Macedonia's win sets up a play-off final against Portugal which, if they win, could send them to their first ever World Cup tournament later this year.

Gjanni Alioski prevents Domenico Berardi from scoring during North Macedonia's 1-0 World Cup Qualifying play-off semi-final victory over Italy. Pic: Claudio Villa

Alioski's post-match Instagram post suggested he believes that Qatar 2022 is an achievable ambition.

"With this team we can believe the unbelievable, dream the impossible!" the 30-year-old wrote.

