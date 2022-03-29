Who is James Garner? The Manchester United academy product linked with a Leeds United transfer

Currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, the 21-year-old has impressed for the Midlands side and played a crucial part in their second-tier promotion charge.

Forest boss Steve Cooper said he is "very happy" with the highly-rated player, which is reflected in Garner's appearance in all but one Championship games this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper will be hoping to keep hold of the talent, but his chances of doing so will be slim unless the Reds secure a place in the Premier League next season since several top flight clubs, including Leeds, are already thought to be sniffing around.

Forest are in a strong position - one point adrift of the play-offs with games in hand over the teams above them but should Forest be unsuccessful, Garner is likely to seek a permanent switch elsewhere since finding a way into the first team at his parent club will be no mean feat.

Since the midfielder joined Manchester United at the age of eight, Garner progressed through the ranks of the Lancashire side and made his senior debut against Crystal Palace aged 17 in February 2019.

The youngster was awarded Reserve-Team Player of the Year in 2019 and subsequently made four appearances during the Red Devils' 2019/2020 Europa League campaign.

Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner. Pic: Dan Istitene.

Garner then opted to secure a loan move after falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joining Watford at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

At Vicarage Road, Garner made 21 appearances during the Hornets' promotion-winning campaign before making the switch to Forest at the midway point of the season.

Drawing comparisons to Declan Rice, Garner is forward-thinking ball carrier who would pair up well with Kalvin Phillips in a defensive midfield role.

Bruno Fernandes has praised the youngster's aggression while Garner's creativity has drawn the admiration of Juan Mata.

James Garner scores for Nottingham Forest against Derby County. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

The midfielder has been internationally capped at every youth level since he made his debut for England Under 17s in November 2017.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.