Leeds United are back in the Championship play-offs five years after their previous appearance. 90 points was only good enough for a third-placed finish this time round and so Daniel Farke’s side face a semi-final meeting with Norwich City and a potential final against one of Southampton or West Brom.

Whites supporters will need no reminding of what happened the last time their side were in the play-offs, with the first season under Marcelo Bielsa ending in all too familiar heartbreak. After beating Derby County home and away in the regular season and welcoming them to Elland Road with a 1-0 first-leg advantage, Leeds capitulated to lose 4-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

In the five years since that miserable night at Elland Road, those involved have taken very different paths in their respective careers and some are still involved with Leeds to this day. Take a look below to see where the squad from that second-leg defeat are now.

1 . GK: Kiko Casilla A mistake-laden evening against Derby was the start of Casilla's downfall at Leeds, with continued errors leading to the introduction of Illan Meslier the following season. Had his contract at Elland Road terminated in the summer of 2022 and currently without a club, having played for Getafe last year. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Luke Ayling Rallied the group at Leeds following pay-off heartbreak, playing a crucial role not only in promotion the following year but also three years of Premier League football. Joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and will leave Elland Road when his contract expires next month. Played 268 times for the Whites and remains a much-loved figure among supporters. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Gaetano Berardi Sent off amid the chaos of that evening at Elland Road but played an important role in the promotion campaign. ACL injury at Derby in 2020 saw him out for nine months but signed a new contract in order to utilise the club's rehabilitation facilities and got a Premier League debut before an emotional exit in May 2021, joining FC Sion and then Bellinzona in Switzerland. Currently assistant manager at Brescia under-19s and a regular columnist with Leeds fanzine 'The Square Ball'. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Liam Cooper Captained Leeds to promotion the following season and during three years in the Premier League. Remains club captain but has seen minutes limited under Daniel Farke. Looks set to leave as a free agent in June after 10 years in West Yorkshire. Photo Sales

5 . LB: Stuart Dallas Scorer of both goals against Derby. As with Cooper and Ayling, Dallas will see his contract expire this summer but has already confirmed his retirement from professional football. Versatile midfielder was excellent for Leeds in the Premier League but has not played for over two years after breaking his femur during a nasty collision with Jack Grealish. Photo Sales