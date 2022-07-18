Leeds have worn their 2022/23 home kit twice on pre-season tour of Australia so far, but supporters in the stands and back home have been unable to get their hands on the new strip as yet.
‘Unprecedented challenges’ mean Leeds’ new home shirt and training wear will not be on sale to fans until late August with a specific retail date still unconfirmed.
The club are yet to reveal their new away and third kits for the upcoming season, although those are expected to be announced before the team’s opening fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, August 6.
A statement from sportswear manufacturer Adidas last month read: “As a result of unprecedented challenges over the past year, we expect to see a delay to Leeds United’s 2022/23 match and training wear.
"We understand and apologise for any frustration felt by fans at this time. We’re working hard with Leeds United to find the best solution on delivering the product as soon as we can. More information will be provided soon.”
Adidas also manufacture shirts for Manchester United, Arsenal, Fulham and Leicester City.
All except Fulham – who are yet to release their new home kit for 2022/23 – are currently available to purchase from several retailers in the United Kingdom and abroad.
Leeds will begin the new campaign donning their new shirt but replica versions will not be unavailable until the end of next month – a six-week wait.