News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Where Leeds United sit in Premier League table without VAR compared to Newcastle, West Ham, Everton - gallery

A look at where Leeds United would sit in the Premier League table if VAR wasn’t used

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Premier League table. The Whites were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace last time out and that result has dented their survival hopes as they prepare for their next clash against Liverpool.

VAR has been a controversial topic since it was introduced and it has been responsible for a few mistakes over recent times. Javi Gracia’s side are 16th and two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at where Leeds would be sat in the league if the technology wasn’t used, with statistics via ESPN.

Points difference: -1. New total - 22.

1. 20th - Southampton

Points difference: -1. New total - 22.

Photo Sales
Points difference: 0. New total - 25.

2. 19th - Leicester City

Points difference: 0. New total - 25.

Photo Sales
Points difference: -1. New total - 27.

3. 18th - Everton

Points difference: -1. New total - 27.

Photo Sales
Points difference: -2. New total - 27.

4. 17th - Leeds United

Points difference: -2. New total - 27.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5