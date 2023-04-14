Where Leeds United sit in Premier League table without VAR compared to Newcastle, West Ham, Everton - gallery
A look at where Leeds United would sit in the Premier League table if VAR wasn’t used
Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Premier League table. The Whites were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace last time out and that result has dented their survival hopes as they prepare for their next clash against Liverpool.
VAR has been a controversial topic since it was introduced and it has been responsible for a few mistakes over recent times. Javi Gracia’s side are 16th and two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at where Leeds would be sat in the league if the technology wasn’t used, with statistics via ESPN.