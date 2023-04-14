Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Premier League table. The Whites were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace last time out and that result has dented their survival hopes as they prepare for their next clash against Liverpool.

VAR has been a controversial topic since it was introduced and it has been responsible for a few mistakes over recent times. Javi Gracia’s side are 16th and two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at where Leeds would be sat in the league if the technology wasn’t used, with statistics via ESPN.