Here is a breakdown of each of Leeds United’s relegation rivals’ fixtures in the Premier League this weekend

Leeds and eight other Premier League teams are widely considered to be in the mother of all relegation battles this season. With eight games remaining, almost half of the division are in with a realistic chance of spending next season in the second tier of English football.

Some teams find themselves in more stressful situations than others, such as bottom-club Southampton on 23 points, meanwhile Crystal Palace are riding high after back-to-back wins, including a 5-1 triumph over Leeds United last Sunday.

Due to Leeds’ fixture with Liverpool falling on Monday evening, the Whites could begin that match back in the relegation zone, despite climbing as high as 13th following last week’s win over Nottingham Forest.

This would rely on Everton and Forest defeating Fulham and Manchester United respectively, though.

1 . Crystal Palace - 12th The Eagles have taken flight in recent weeks, reminding the league of their Premier League quality in the dismantling of Javi Gracia's Leeds last weekend. If any team is to pull away from the relegation scrap any time soon, it looks likely to be Palace. Next opponent: Southampton (a): 3pm KO - Saturday, April 15 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13th Wolves may have been beaten by Leeds last month but still find themselves ahead of the Whites after defeating Chelsea last weekend. Julen Lopetegui's men host the Bees at Molineux this time around. Next opponent: Brentford (h): 3pm KO - Saturday, 15 April (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3 . West Ham United: 14th West Ham might have this season's Europa Conference League on their minds as well as Premier League survival but managed to orchestrate a 1-0 win over Fulham last time out. League leaders Arsenal will provide a sterner test, though. Next opponent: Arsenal (h): 2pm KO - Sunday, April 16 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4 . AFC Bournemouth: 15th Bournemouth's flirtation with the bottom three has been ongoing all season but last weekend's victory against Leicester helped the Cherries climb clear once more. Next opponent: Tottenham Hotspur (a): 3pm KO - Saturday, 15 April (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales