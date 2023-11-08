Leeds United are enjoying a strong run of form, but what would the Championship look like based solely on the previous 10 matches?

A stuttering start to the season for Leeds United has turned into a strong run of form ahead of a busy festive period as the Daniel Farke era picks up pace in Yorkshire.

An away win at the King Power Stadium on Friday night was a marker of intent from the Whites as they set about closing the 11-point gap between themselves and the Foxes.

Many Leeds United supporters will be lamenting a slow start to the campaign that allowed that chasm to open up so quickly. The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at the Championship table according to the last 10 matches to see where Leeds United and rivals come out on recent form.

2 . 23rd - Sheffield Wednesday Points - 5 (Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 7) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Rotherham United Points - 7 (Won 1, Drawn 4, Lost 5) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 21st - Norwich City Points - 7 (Won 2, Drawn 1, Lost 7) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 20th - Birmingham City Points - 8 (Won 2, Drawn 2, Lost 6) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales