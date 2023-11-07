Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have called out the Championship after one particular Whites star was excluded from the league's Team of the Week following the side's impressive 1-0 win away at Leicester City.

Daniel Farke saw his team end the Foxes' nine-match winning run thanks to a second-half Georginio Rutter strike on Friday night as the Whites continue to climb the Championship on a promotion push. Despite what could be seen as the league's most impressive victory this season, there were no Leeds United stars to be seen in the league's official Team of the Week.

The Championship shared its pick of 11 players on social media following the conclusion of the weekend's fixtures and, although Daniel Farke had been named as Manager of the Week, there wasn't a single Leeds United player in the outfield XI. Even Foxes winger Abdul Fatawu was in the squad, despite being on the losing side.

Goalscorer Rutter would have been an obvious contender, but the official Leeds United social media account appeared to take issue with another member of the squad being left out - Glen Kamara. The midfield turned in a rolls-royce of a performance at the King Power Stadium, picking up the Sky Sports Man of the Match. The 28-year-old rose above the hype around Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ethan Ampadu to command the game and help his side to the three points.

Replying to the Team of the Week shared by the Championship, which is created from WhoScored player ratings, Leeds United shared a side-eye emoji and a clip of a chuckling Rutter handing Kamara the Man of the Match award. Speaking about Kamara’s growing importance after the match, Leeds United manager Farke said: “I think in general we have a really, really young squad and many young players when you have a look at our average age in the starting lineup. It's important also to have some experienced players and again, we don't have to speak about his CV, he has played for a big club with Rangers with always lots of pressure to win more or less each and every game in the league.

Glen Kamara and teammates celebrate at Leicester City (Image: Getty Images)

"He's a proven Finland international with more than 50 caps already. So he was involved in many, many battles on the pitch, it was difficult for him in the start because he had no proper pre-season and not really games. And also the second half of last season, he was not that much involved. But each and every week, each training session on the pitch with us is helpful and he's on a good path.

"So I think there's still more to come and he needs a bit more time to be there with 10%, but I think it was probably his most complete performance. And he's definitely a player who gives us lots of quality on the ball in his decision-making which pass to make, can dictate also the rhythm of the game.