The Whites will fight for their Premier League lives at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with 1,725 United supporters making the journey south to get behind Jesse Marsch's players.
Here are the pubs where Leeds supporters are welcome to drink on the day of the big game:
Pubs that welcome both Leeds United fans and Brentford fans all day
The Pilot - 56 Wellesley Rd, Chiswick, W4 4BZ, open from midday until 10pm
The City Barge - 27 Strand-on-the-Green, Chiswick, W4 3PH, open 11am until 10.30pm
The Steam Packet - 85 Strand-on-the-Green, Chiswick, W4 3PU, open midday until 10.30pm
The Express Tavern - 56 Kew Bridge Rd, Brentford, TW8 0EW, open 11am until 11pm
Clayton Hotel - 626 Chiswick High Rd, Chiswick, W4 5RY, open 10.30am until 11.30pm
Coach and Horses - 183 London Rd, Isleworth, TW7 5BQ, open 11am until 10.30pm
Pubs that welcome both Leeds United fans and Brentford fans before the game only - only Brentford fans after the final whistle
The Magpie and Crown - 128 High St, Brentford, TW8 8EW, open from midday until midnight
The Six Bells - 148 High St, Brentford, TW8 8EW, open from midday until 10.30pm