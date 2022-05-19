The Whites will fight for their Premier League lives at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with 1,725 United supporters making the journey south to get behind Jesse Marsch's players.

Here are the pubs where Leeds supporters are welcome to drink on the day of the big game:

Pubs that welcome both Leeds United fans and Brentford fans all day

The Pilot - 56 Wellesley Rd, Chiswick, W4 4BZ, open from midday until 10pm

The City Barge - 27 Strand-on-the-Green, Chiswick, W4 3PH, open 11am until 10.30pm

The Steam Packet - 85 Strand-on-the-Green, Chiswick, W4 3PU, open midday until 10.30pm

Brentford Community Stadium. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

The Express Tavern - 56 Kew Bridge Rd, Brentford, TW8 0EW, open 11am until 11pm

Clayton Hotel - 626 Chiswick High Rd, Chiswick, W4 5RY, open 10.30am until 11.30pm

Coach and Horses - 183 London Rd, Isleworth, TW7 5BQ, open 11am until 10.30pm

Pubs that welcome both Leeds United fans and Brentford fans before the game only - only Brentford fans after the final whistle

Luke Ayling celebrates Patrick Bamford's late equaliser in the Whites' 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road in December 2021. Pic: Stu Forster.

The Magpie and Crown - 128 High St, Brentford, TW8 8EW, open from midday until midnight