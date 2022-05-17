How late goals have transformed Leeds United's season - and the alternate Premier League table without them

If belief is all that the Whites need to keep themselves in the Premier League, they've certainly shown that they have it in spades.

Late drama has become something of a theme of United's 2021/2022 as the West Yorkshire side have time and time again put themselves into trouble then had to haul themselves out of it.

Pascal Struijk's injury-time goal against Brighton and Hove Albion earned Leeds a desperately-needed point in a relegation battle that is going to go right to the wire.

The late header also injected Marsch's squad with a crucial ingredient for their final day visit to the Brentford Community Stadium - hope.

Here are all the late goals that United have bagged this season and how they have affected the results:

Rodrigo (90+4) v Wolves, October 23 2021

On just his second Premier League appearance, super sub Joe Gelhardt stepped off the bench to win a penalty for Leeds at the death after Hwang Hee Chan gave the visitors an early lead at Elland Road.

Rodrigo scored from the spot to salvage a point for United in injury time.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 1

Raphinha (90+4) v Crystal Palace, November 30 2021

With the scoreline goalless at ninety minutes, Leeds were gifted a spot-kick in the game's dying moments when the ball struck the arm of Eagles defender Marc Guehi in the penalty area.

Raphinha stepped up under pressure and scored calmly past Vincente Guaita to convert the Whites' draw into a win.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 2

Patrick Bamford (90+5) v Brentford, December 5 2021

United's top scorer of the 2020/2021 season returned from a nine-game injury lay-off to rescue a point for Leeds against Brentford after the home side let go of Tyler Roberts' lead to trail 2-1 at Elland Road.

The striker was waiting at the back post to pounce on a corner, flicked on by Luke Ayling, to level the scores.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 1

Dan James (90+2) v Burnley, January 2 2022

Leeds blew the cobwebs off a difficult festive period by moving eight points clear of the drop zone with an emphatic win over bottom-of-the-table rivals Burnley.

James beat Clarets defender Matthew Lowton to Gelhardt's cross to extend United's lead in the game's dying moments.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 0

Joe Gelhardt (90+4) v Norwich

Gelhardt's late, late winner against Norwich City at Elland Road will live long in the memory of United fans irrespective of the season's eventual outcome.

Despite dominating the Canaries, Leeds took a slim 1-0 lead into stoppage time, when City midfielder Kenny McLean silenced the home crowd with a leveller.

Jesse Marsch brought on Gelhardt as an immediate response and the teenager repaid his faith by slotting home from a Raphinha cutback to the delight of the Elland Road faithful.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 2

Luke Ayling (90+1) v Wolves, March 18 2022

United showed admirable fightback at Molineux to recover a two-goal deficit against ten-man Wolves.

In stoppage-time, Ayling managed to convert a solid draw into a miraculous win by squeezing the ball between the legs of Wolves 'keeper José Sá.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 2

Pascal Struijk (90+2) v Brighton, May 15 2022

Hope was fading fast at Elland Road as the minutes ticked by on referee Mike Dean's watch, with Leeds trailing Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0.

A moment of magic by Gelhardt set up Struijk at the back post and the Dutchman delivered, earning a draw for Whites and keeping the door to next season's Premier League competition ajar.

Points earned after 90 minutes: 1

Without stoppage-time goals, Leeds United would have been relegated on Wednesday May 11 after failing to beat Chelsea since the eight-point deficit to 17th-placed Burnley would have been too vast to overcome in the season's final two games.

Here's how the rankings would stand at the bottom of the table had none of Leeds' injury time goals been scored:

16. Everton, played 36, 36 points

17. Burnley, played 36, 34 points

18. Leeds United, played 37, 24 points - relegated

19. Watford, played 37, 23 points - relegated