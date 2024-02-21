Where Jesse Marsch wants his next job to be following Leeds United sacking
Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch wants to manage in the Premier League again but insists he is looking for the right project before jumping into anything.
Marsch was sacked by Leeds just over a year ago, following a dismal 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest that saw them above the relegation zone only on goal difference. The Whites eventually did drop into the bottom three under a succession of different managers.
Since leaving the job at Elland Road, Marsch has been a regular feature in the media across Europe and the United States, appearing on multiple podcasts and television shows. The American was a guest pundit on Sky Sports' coverage of Everton vs Crystal Palace on Monday and was quizzed on his future plans.
“For me it's obvious. I love the Premier League, I love the power of what the league means globally,” Marsch told Sky Sports of his future plans. “But honestly, the true answer is, I want to like minded people who are committed to people, development, relationships, to building something.
"I've been hoping we can find some sort of connection back in the Premier League, but if that doesn't come then I have to decide what else is out there and what is next for me.”
Marsch was linked with a swift return to management on more than one occasion, having held initial talks with Southampton and Leicester as both fought to survive last season. The American was then linked with a move to Southampton again in the summer but has suggested a number of other conversations have happened since.
“I don't like when things get out,” the former Leeds boss added. “When the Southampton and Leicester situations got out that I decided not to go there, I don't want anybody to know this because I like having conversations that I believe are intimate and can get to the bottom of ‘is this going to be a good working relationship and are we aligned with the way we think about life and football?’
“But the way this world works is that someone sees you somewhere, or somebody says something to the wrong person and information gets out and it explodes. In general, I've been thankful to have more conversations that are quieter, where we can try to determine whether it's the right fit, we’re aligned, we want to move forward together and we share the same ideals.”