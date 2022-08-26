When does the summer transfer window close? Deadline day, next market open dates, Leeds United signings and more

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £1.5 billion has changed hands in the business of exchanging players this summer, which smashes the 2017’s record for a gross summer spend set at £1.43 billion.

United have played their part, netting close to £100 million for the dual sales of former stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

Coming in the other direction were a host of new faces charged with realising the vision of manager Jesse Marsch.

So far, the signings have proved successful, but many fans perceive that there is still business to be done, with notable gaps at left-back and upfront.

Here’s everything you need to know as the end of the summer transfer window approaches:

When does the summer transfer window close?

Deadline day is Thursday September 1.

Local times for the shutting of windows are:

UK, 11pm

France, 11.56pm

Spain, 10.59pm

Germany and Italy, 5pm

When does the next window open?

The market will open again midway through the Premier League season on January 1, 2023.

Can deals by done outside of the transfer window?

On deadline day, clubs may submit a deal sheet before 11pm to confirm that an agreement has been reached, after which time they will have an additional two hours after the deadline has passed to complete the relevant paperwork.

Free agents can be signed at any time during the season, provided that they were released by their club on or before the final day of the last transfer window.

Loan deals can be made permanent transfer at any time.

Who have Leeds United signed?

The Whites have made eight permanent additions to their squad so far:

Brenden Aaronson, midfielder from RB Salzburg

Rasmus Kristensen, defender from RB Salzburg

Marc Roca, midfielder from Bayern Munich

Darko Gyabi, midfielder from Manchester City

Tyler Adams, midfielder from RB Leipzig

Luis Sinisterra, winger from Feyenoord

Sonny Perkins, forward from West Ham United

Joel Robles, goalkeeper from Real Betis

Who are Leeds United likely to sign?

The bookmakers have had their say on who could be arriving in West Yorkshire before the window closes:

