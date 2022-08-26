When does the summer transfer window close? Deadline day, next market open dates, Leeds United signings and more
Leeds United are not the only club to have had a busy transfer window this summer.
More than £1.5 billion has changed hands in the business of exchanging players this summer, which smashes the 2017’s record for a gross summer spend set at £1.43 billion.
United have played their part, netting close to £100 million for the dual sales of former stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.
Coming in the other direction were a host of new faces charged with realising the vision of manager Jesse Marsch.
So far, the signings have proved successful, but many fans perceive that there is still business to be done, with notable gaps at left-back and upfront.
Here’s everything you need to know as the end of the summer transfer window approaches:
When does the summer transfer window close?
Deadline day is Thursday September 1.
Local times for the shutting of windows are:
UK, 11pm
France, 11.56pm
Spain, 10.59pm
Germany and Italy, 5pm
When does the next window open?
The market will open again midway through the Premier League season on January 1, 2023.
Can deals by done outside of the transfer window?
On deadline day, clubs may submit a deal sheet before 11pm to confirm that an agreement has been reached, after which time they will have an additional two hours after the deadline has passed to complete the relevant paperwork.
Free agents can be signed at any time during the season, provided that they were released by their club on or before the final day of the last transfer window.
Loan deals can be made permanent transfer at any time.
Who have Leeds United signed?
The Whites have made eight permanent additions to their squad so far:
Brenden Aaronson, midfielder from RB Salzburg
Rasmus Kristensen, defender from RB Salzburg
Marc Roca, midfielder from Bayern Munich
Darko Gyabi, midfielder from Manchester City
Tyler Adams, midfielder from RB Leipzig
Luis Sinisterra, winger from Feyenoord
Sonny Perkins, forward from West Ham United
Joel Robles, goalkeeper from Real Betis
Who are Leeds United likely to sign?
The bookmakers have had their say on who could be arriving in West Yorkshire before the window closes:
Antony – 40/1
Conor Gallagher – 40/1
Cody Gakpo – 33/1
Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 33/1
Ross Barkley – 33/1
Ivan Toney – 33/1
Armando Broja – 33/1
Tyrone Mings – 33/1
Hakim Ziyech – 25/1
Sergio Reguilon – 25/1
Ben Brereton Diaz – 16/1
Christian Pulisic – 16/1
Adama Traore – 9/1
Ismaila Sarr – 9/1