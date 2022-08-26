Leeds United predicted line up v Brighton - food for thought as 3 players near return
Leeds United have surpassed all expectations with their strong start to the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.
Sunday’s barnstorming win over Chelsea sent the Elland Road faithful into dreamland - with a new, settled manager and a whole clutch of signings who have landed in West Yorkshire and, to a man, immediately pulled off some impressive displays, just how far can the Whites go this season?
It’s the question playing on fans’ minds and will be quietly pre-occupying Jesse Marsch, too. Now, though, he faces a challenge entirely different to the issues met by his predecessor last term - an abundance of talent.
After watching Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk run the show in central defence for weeks, Liam Cooper put in an excellent performance against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, while Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling are set to return to training next week and the vice-captain could definitely make a claim on the right-back spot when he’s up to speed.
Meanwhile, Marsch revealed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that Patrick Bamford is touch-and-go for the Brighton clash - will he or won’t he return?
With plenty to think about, here’s how we imagine Leeds United will line-up against Brighton on Saturday.