Leeds United predicted line up v Brighton - food for thought as 3 players near return

Leeds United have surpassed all expectations with their strong start to the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

Sunday’s barnstorming win over Chelsea sent the Elland Road faithful into dreamland - with a new, settled manager and a whole clutch of signings who have landed in West Yorkshire and, to a man, immediately pulled off some impressive displays, just how far can the Whites go this season?

It’s the question playing on fans’ minds and will be quietly pre-occupying Jesse Marsch, too. Now, though, he faces a challenge entirely different to the issues met by his predecessor last term - an abundance of talent.

After watching Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk run the show in central defence for weeks, Liam Cooper put in an excellent performance against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, while Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling are set to return to training next week and the vice-captain could definitely make a claim on the right-back spot when he’s up to speed.

Meanwhile, Marsch revealed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that Patrick Bamford is touch-and-go for the Brighton clash - will he or won’t he return?

With plenty to think about, here’s how we imagine Leeds United will line-up against Brighton on Saturday.

1. GK - Illan Meslier Yet to put a foot wrong this season. The Frenchman's importance was made evident by the anxious groans around Elland Road as Meslier was briefly down receiving medical attention during the Barnsley clash on Wednesday. Long may his fitness continue.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen If Ayling is back in training next week, as Marsch claims is likely, then Kristensen will be out to prove himself big time at the American Express Community Stadium. The Dane is yet to fulfil his potential since arriving this summer and his spot in the starting eleven could be unsettled by Ayling's return.

3. CB - Robin Koch The 26-year-old couldn't be shaken against Chelsea on Sunday. Koch will be full of confidence after keeping a clean sheet against an attacking duo with a combined value of well over £100m.

4. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente is more vulnerable than his German counter-part to being displaced by the return of Liam Cooper. Marsch said after the club captain's Carabao Cup clash appearance that 'he will be needed'. It remains to be seen whether Marsch will disrupt a functioning centre-back partnership, but Cooper will be on Llorente's mind at the Amex.