The latest news from Leeds United and their Championship rivals as the push for promotion into the Premier League continues.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilfried Gnonto’s future has been the subject of intense speculation and rumour back in Italy. Many different things have been reported but the reality is that he remains a Leeds player, though he is struggling to find his way back into Daniel Farke’s side on a regular basis following a recent ankle injury and has started just one of the Whites’ last four Championship fixtures.

Stories in Italy of demands and counter demands remain noise at this stage and only in the January transfer window will we actually see if the player moves to pastures new. For now, let’s take a look back at some old past quotes from his agent which in many ways still likely ring true today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudio Vigorelli told Calciomercato’s TVPlay, via Sport Witness. “We have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options. The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. But right now, the focus is on the national team.”

Whites’ Championship rivals name new manager

Millwall have appointed former Chelsea and Everton coach Joe Edwards as their new head coach ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday. The Lions have been without a manager since they parted company with Gary Rowett last month but they have now moved to appoint Edwards in time for him to take charge of this weekend’s game at Hillsborough.

Millwall are reportedly set to appoint Joe Edwards as their new manager. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images