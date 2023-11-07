What Wilfried Gnonto’s agent has already said about forward amid Leeds United exit noise
Wilfried Gnonto’s future has been the subject of intense speculation and rumour back in Italy. Many different things have been reported but the reality is that he remains a Leeds player, though he is struggling to find his way back into Daniel Farke’s side on a regular basis following a recent ankle injury and has started just one of the Whites’ last four Championship fixtures.
Stories in Italy of demands and counter demands remain noise at this stage and only in the January transfer window will we actually see if the player moves to pastures new. For now, let’s take a look back at some old past quotes from his agent which in many ways still likely ring true today.
Claudio Vigorelli told Calciomercato’s TVPlay, via Sport Witness. “We have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options. The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. But right now, the focus is on the national team.”
Whites’ Championship rivals name new manager
Millwall have appointed former Chelsea and Everton coach Joe Edwards as their new head coach ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday. The Lions have been without a manager since they parted company with Gary Rowett last month but they have now moved to appoint Edwards in time for him to take charge of this weekend’s game at Hillsborough.
Speaking to the Lions official website after his appointment was confirmed, he said: “Firstly, it’s a really proud day for me and my family. Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as Head Coach. Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step up. To do it at a club like this, to be Head Coach of Millwall Football Club - I don’t take that lightly at all. I’m really excited.”