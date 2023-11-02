Leeds United boss Farke makes 49ers Enterprises feeling known in face of Sheffield Wednesday drama

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Even in what was by Elland Road standards a stable regime led by Andrea Radrizzani, one that albeit came to a somewhat calamitous and acrimonious end, there were fairly frequent moments where Leeds' flair for the dramatic reared its head. Transfers falling through, utter chaos on deadline days, Spygate, a director of football in public spats with fans or up on an FA charge for confronting a referee, court battles with RB Leipzig and revelations of an owner considering using the stadium as collateral for a loan to buy another club were all very real things that happened during an era that also happened to include some incredible football and a famous promotion. Regardless of how culpable the club actually was in any of those aforementioned and well-documented episodes, they were generally accompanied by the sighs and rolling eyes of Leeds fans resigned to yet more drama. Leeds, that.

49ers Enterprises considered themselves passengers on the thrill ride prior to their summer takeover but even if the sense they wished to convey was 'the adults entering the room' they still had to wade through a mess of silly-string tripwires in the relegation clauses that dominated the first half of the transfer window. Welcome to Leeds, lads, get used to it.

Yet since then, calm has been restored and everything has felt quite sensible. Boring, you might even say. In press room discussions around the country as Leeds have travelled to face their second tier rivals it has been noted by those associated with other clubs that it's all a bit quiet at Elland Road these days. Instead, the melodrama has been found elsewhere and, most recently, Sheffield Wednesday have strapped themselves in for a nauseating spin of ownership and fanbase loggerheads. Owner Dejphon Chansiri's penchant for lengthy statements, his Darren Moore saga and utterances about the fans, their criticism and his willingness to keep ploughing in the money have played a part in bringing the Owls' promotion bounce to a complete standstill. And no sooner had he made a managerial appointment that the supporters seemed to quite like than, he was giving an interview that came across as a plea for the fanbase to help pay a transfer-embargo-inducing HMRC bill. Then, with the fans all riled up, he simply paid the bill. Drama of the avoidable variety.

It's little wonder that Daniel Farke is so appreciative of how settled life seems to be at Elland Road and Thorp Arch, under an ownership making no such headlines. A calm boardroom contributes, he says, to the chances of creating onfield excitement.

"It’s always important to be in the driver's seat as a club and be in control over the contracts and everything," said the German on Thursday.

"Because nobody is bigger than the club, not one player, not even the star player and yes, obviously, we have great players and it is important to be in control with the contracts on who stays and leaves, this is crucial for stability. Also, everyone more or less from the top to bottom of the club has the same values and philosophy of how we want to work and which values we want to work and play. If you have this consistency the stability is easier to be successful."

When Farke arrived at Leeds he forewarned of a turbulent start before Leeds could begin to enjoy the ride and he was proved absolutely correct. His counterpart at Hillsborough, the newly-appointed Danny Röhl, has been thrown into a maelstrom and Farke, speaking from experience, says a manager can help bring an element of control. There was likely a hint of relief in his words, too, that life at Leeds is currently more like a gentle teacup ride than the waltzer.

SMOOTH SAILING - Life at Leeds United has all been very sensible of late for Daniel Farke and co, in stark contrast to the goings on at Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

"It's professional football and sometimes the wind is a bit in your face and a bit tricky because when a new manager arrives and things are ongoing in the background, you still have to then give some stability to the club and lead the club through stormy times, sometimes you can’t choose," he said.