Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s new kit will be released in the coming weeks

Summer is upon us and that means the release of Leeds United's new kit isn't far away. The Whites will be focusing their energy on the transfer window as they bid to build a squad capable of winning promotion at the second time of asking.

However, there a few other things to announce over the coming weeks and the club's new kit is one of the most eagerly anticipated bits of summer news. Unlike in years gone by, the new kit hasn't been leaked online and it promises to be a genuine surprise when the club do drop it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What we do know is the new kit will display the logo of Red Bull, who have agreed a multi-season deal with the club while also taking up a minority stake in the club. Of course, the name, logo and colours of Leeds will remain unchanged, unlike in most of Red Bull's other sporting ventures, but the logo will be prominent on the front of the new jersey.

With that in mind, here's what else we know about Leeds United's kits for the 2024-25 Championship season.

Who will manufacture the new Leeds United kit?

Adidas have made Leeds' last four strips and they'll produce next season's as well. Of course, that means supporters can expect the brand's three stripes to feature on the shirt as well as its famous logo.

Leeds announced the record-breaking five-year deal following their promotion to the Premier League in July 2020, meaning the upcoming campaign will be the last of the current agreement. As such, the club must decide whether to renew with the brand or go in a different direction ahead of next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the home, away and third kits look like?

The new home kit will be a white, that much is safe to assume. Other than the obvious colour, though, it's hard to say at this point in time what the home strip will look like.

When it comes to the away and third kit, though, we seem to have more of an idea. While the actual designs are still unknown, Footy Headlines, a website focused on kit leaks and releases, have reported that United's away kit will be a traditional yellow, or more specifically 'EQT Yellow'.

Footy Headlines claim to have a colourway for the third kit, too, with a report claiming the strip will be a mix of 'Noble Ink' and 'Clear Lilac'. In layman's terms that seems to be a dark blue and pink combination. Of course, we won't know with any certainty though until the kits are unveiled, but it could be a striking contrast with the Red Bull logo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Leeds United release their new kits?

Well, last season's home kit was unveiled on July 11 and the season before the strip was revealed on July 13. As such, early to mid July would seem to be a safe bet when it comes to a kit release.

Leeds will travel to Harrogate Town on July 19 for a pre-season friendly and the new kit is expected to be worn there. It could also be on shelves in the club shop by that point, allowing supporters to head to the Exercise Stadium donning the club's new strip.

How much will the new kits cost?

Well, last season's kits were available at £65. That was cheaper than the £80 Arsenal and Manchester United were charging for their Adidas home strips last summer.

Arsenal's strip for next season has already been released and once more, adult shirts are available to buy for £80, while it is £55 for kids. Adidas' kits for Euro 2024 follow a similar pricing structure, with the strips of Germany, Spain and Belgium on sale for the same amount.