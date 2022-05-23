Leeds United star Raphinha continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road.

The Brazilian has been excellent for the Whites this season, netting 11 and assisting three, and the last of those goals was crucial.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger has proved a superb signing for Leeds, who snapped him up for around £17million back in 2020.

But they now face losing him, albeit at a significant profit, with talk of both Manchester Unitd and Barcelona chasing the 25-year-old.

Even after Sunday’s events - which saw Raphinha celebrate his goal and survival passionately - there has already been talk of Barcelona having an offer rejected.

It has been heavily reported that the winger has a release clause of just over £62million, and it’s unlikely any club is going to meet that this summer.

The question is whether Leeds will be willing to do a deal for any less than that amount, and indeed whether the Brazilian does want to go.

The lure of Barcelona is likely to be significant for Raphinha, but he has shown loyalty with previous comments.

He said back in February when quizzed over his future: “I’ve got a contract until 2024, my head is totally here and focused on Leeds. As for contractual matters, I leave them to my agent and my dad.

“I just focus on playing my football and making the Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists, and getting victories for the team.

“Contractual matters are for my agent, my focus is on making people happy with my football and doing as best as I can for Leeds.”

Raphinha was also asked about he influence of Jesse Marsch recently, and he made a rather accurate prediction about the result of the American coach’s efforts.

Raphinha has been complimentary of Marsch

“He came into the club at a difficult time, we’re still in a tough position but he’s brought our belief back,” he told Sky Sports.

“Even before he arrived he knew the players, what we had to offer as individuals and what we could achieve as a team. We’ve had some bad luck this season, but I think we will stay up.”

In some ways, Raphinha has made life more difficult for himself by ensuring Leeds stay up, given it would have made a move easy for him had the Whites been relegated.

There was even talk of a release clause worth just £20million coming into play had Leeds returned to the Championship.