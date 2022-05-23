How much could Leeds United earn after they narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League?

Leeds United fans can finally relax after they retained their Premier League status with a win over Brentford at the weekend.

The Whites had been in the bottom three on goal difference prior to the final day of the season, however Burnley’s defeat to Newcastle saw them drop down to the Championship for the first time in six years.

Jesse Marsch will now lead the Yorkshire club into their third successive campaign in the top flight and could also receive a significant amount of prize money for TV rights, commercial revenue etc.

Prize monies for the Premier League include television and broadcasting revenue at the close of each season, while the higher in the table a club finishes, the more money they receive.

So how much will Leeds earn from finishing 17th in the Premier League, and how do these figures stack up across the top tier?

Check out the full rankings below...

1. Manchester City £153.9 million

2. Liverpool £153.5 million

3. Chelsea £150.9 million

4. Arsenal £148.3 million