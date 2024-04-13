Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United paid a hugely emotional tribute to Stuart Dallas during half-time of Leeds’ United’s game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with Elland Road serenading their player during a lap of honour.

Dallas confirmed on Wednesday that he will retire from playing at the end of the season, once his contract at Elland Road expires. The 32-year-old has not played since suffering a femoral fracture against Manchester City in April 2022, which came after a nasty collision with Jack Grealish.

Leeds confirmed plans to pay tribute to Dallas once his decision was public, with the promotion-winning Northern Irishman at Elland Road to watch his side’s Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers. A large majority of fans inside the stadium stayed in their seats at the break as Dallas took to the pitch.

The Whites midfielder was seen in the tunnel being jokingly pushed out by Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford, two players who have been teammates in West Yorkshire for several years and enjoyed promotion alongside him. Dallas then did a lap around the pitch alongside wife Juneve, and three children, with supporters chanting ‘there’s only one Stuart Dallas’.

Dallas and his family paused for a moment to get a picture in front of the Kop, before continuing to wave goodbye to those inside Elland Road. And as the Whites legend returned towards the tunnel, Cooper was waiting for a hug before he and some other staff members performed a guard of honour.

Club captain Cooper also used his programme column to give thanks to best mate and fellow Whites man Dallas: “Naturally, over the past weeks, when I learnt not only my teammate but also my best friend, Stuart Dallas was going to retire, I was gutted. So were the rest of the squad, with the announcement earlier this week.

"It's hard to put into words the impact Stu has had on me and this football club as a whole. He's rightly etched his name into history at this great club and he has some fantastic moments throughout his career.