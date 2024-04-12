Leeds United boss Daniel Farke pays emotional tribute after 'shock' decision hits Whites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The versatile Northern Ireland international announced on Wednesday afternoon his plan to retire at the end of the season due to the horror injury he sustained in April 2022. Dallas reached a decision having been unable to return to the level of fitness and mobility required to compete at his best.

Seven surgeries and numerous set-backs have kept the 2020 Championship winner from ever making a return to the pitch for club or country, since that collision with Jack Grealish in a Premier League game against Manchester City. Though retirement has been a possibility, Farke admits it has still come as somewhat of a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We all know how important football is, sometimes it seems to be the most important topic in the world but more important is the human being,” said Farke “We had shock news this week with the retirement of Stuart Dallas. I want to take the opportunity to pay a tribute and say thanks a lot for everything to Stuart in the name of our whole group.

TRIBUTE: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"Sometimes a human being who is not playing is not in the spotlight but he was always in the spotlight in our group, a key part, integral. It was emotional for all of us to learn he has made the decision. You could sense it a bit in the last weeks with some setbacks with his body but once the decision is finally there and he announces, it was quite emotional also for us. We don't just lose a great player but an unbelievable human being."

Farke might not have managed Dallas in a match but he still considers himself fortunate to be able to count himself among the Ulsterman's bosses. He said: "I'm a bit sad I was never allowed to send him on the pitch as my player. Once I signed a contract here it was one of the things I was looking forward to, to work with Stuart. It was always difficult to prepare my former teams against a team with Stuart Dallas, a fantastic player.

"I would have loved to send him out in our shirt as his manager. I also have to say I feel really blessed and grateful that I'm at least allowed to call myself one of his managers. He was my player and will always be my player in my heart and mind. I learned more about him as a human being. He was a fantastic player but is an even better human."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before he announced his retirement Dallas first consulted with Farke over the timing of the decision - opting to do it before the preparations for Blackburn got underway - and then got the manager's permission to address the squad. Leeds released the video of the meeting, in which the 32-year-old overcame tears to announce his news and then speak of his confidence that his team-mates can finish the job and achieve promotion back to the top flight.

"What he's done for the club is so much more than I have, he's a real legend of this club, the real deal," said Farke, who told Dallas he should announce his retirement on his own terms.

"He deserves all the praise and spotlight, he has led with his quality and personality, to the highest highs, promotion and fantastic first season in the Premier League," said Farke. "He was always there when the going got tough too. Even right now he's there for the boys with hints and recommendations. It says a lot about his character that he came to the group and the main topic was not to speak about him, but our motivation, that his fingers are crossed that we achieve what we want to achieve, he's thinking more about the club than himself. It says everything about him.

"I want to say a big thank you and I feel blessed I was able to work together with him. Our doors, arms and hearts will always be open for him. A true Leeds legend. We still have him for a few weeks and the doors will always be open for him to influence and give his spirit, especially to the young players. A big thank you for him and let's enjoy the next few weeks having him on site."